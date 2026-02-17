Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby across Africa, and a member of World Rugby’s Executive Board, praised Kenya for delivering a world-class HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in Nairobi, describing the event as a statement of Africa’s readiness to host global rugby competitions.

Held at Nyayo National Stadium, the opening leg of HSBC SVNS 2 attracted over 15,000 fans across the weekend, alongside key dignitaries including Hon. Salim Mvurya, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports. The vibrant atmosphere and seamless organization reinforced Kenya’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading rugby nations.

The Nairobi leg featured 12 men’s and women’s international teams competing for promotion back to the revamped HSBC SVNS series. Kenya’s national men’s team, Shujaa, delivered a strong campaign, finishing third to secure a bronze medal and 16 points in the standings, behind Germany (20 points) and the USA (18 points).

Speaking following the tournament, Mensah commended Kenya Rugby Union and local authorities for their execution of the event.

“Impressively, it’s sold out,” said Mensah. “What do you expect? HSBC on African soil with the incredible Kenyans. This is what happens when you combine world-class rugby with passionate supporters.”

“Kenya has proven that it can host the world. The organization, the energy in the stadium, the government support, this is a blueprint for Africa. When Africa hosts, Africa delivers.”

The tournament also marked another milestone in Africa’s growing role within World Rugby’s global events strategy, with HSBC SVNS competitions now staged across multiple continents as part of a restructured pathway system.

“Africa is not the future of rugby, Africa is the now,” Mensah added. “When 15,000 people come to celebrate the sport, when leaders of government stand behind it, when young boys and girls see themselves on that stage, you are building something far greater than a tournament. You are building belief.”

Kenya’s hosting success aligns with Rugby Africa’s broader vision of positioning the continent as a key destination for international rugby. From packed stadiums to government partnership and broadcast reach, the Nairobi leg demonstrated the commercial and cultural potential of rugby events in Africa.

As the HSBC SVNS 2 series now moves to Montevideo and São Paulo, Kenya’s successful hosting of the opening leg sets a strong benchmark for future global rugby events on the continent.

The Nairobi tournament, held on 14–15 February 2026, reinforced Africa’s growing influence in the global rugby landscape as both competitors and capable hosts on the world stage.

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 40 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.