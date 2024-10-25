The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, received a courtesy call from a delegation representing the Gyeonggi Provincial Government of the Republic of Korea, accompanied by Baringo Governor H.E. Benjamin Cheboi on October 23.
The discussions focused on strengthening Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the exchange of medical technologies such as the Electronic Health Records System to improve medical services. Collaboration efforts will also involve the exchange of medical professionals, onsite training, and sharing of research related to the prevention of infectious, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular diseases.
Additionally, the visit aims to foster health and medical exchange partnerships between Gyeonggi Province and Baringo County, including organizing medical volunteer activities and donating essential medical supplies to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.