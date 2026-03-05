The March–April 2026 edition of Kenya Engineer (www.KenyaEngineer.co.ke/) magazine is now officially in circulation, delivering in-depth insights into the technologies, infrastructure systems, and policy developments shaping Africa’s engineering future.

This latest issue explores the accelerating transformation of power systems, industrial reliability, digital infrastructure, and maritime safety across Kenya and the wider continent.

Key Highlights from the March–April Issue

Reengineering Power for the AI Era

In an exclusive interview with Hitachi Energy, the magazine examines the shift toward 800 VDC architectures and gigawatt-scale infrastructure required to power next-generation AI data centres. The feature explores how evolving compute demands are redefining electrical design, efficiency, and grid integration.

Power, Cooling and Energy Storage in Critical Infrastructure

A wide-ranging conversation with Vertiv Africa leadership unpacks how engineers are adapting data centres and mission-critical facilities to weak-grid environments, high ambient temperatures, and growing decarbonisation pressures.

Strengthening Regional Transmission Infrastructure

The issue covers the energisation of the Sondu–Homa Bay transmission line and its implications for grid stability and industrial growth in South Nyanza.

Reliability Engineering in African Industry

A comprehensive technical interview examines maintenance culture, predictive monitoring, lubrication discipline, and asset longevity in harsh industrial environments—highlighting why reliability engineering is increasingly central to sustainability and cost control.

Rural Electrification and Private Sector Participation

A regional energy feature explores how Sierra Leone is accelerating rural electrification through blended finance and private mini-grid development, offering lessons for African markets pursuing universal energy access.

Maritime Law and Engineering Safety

The issue also investigates how legal frameworks are improving vessel safety standards for local fishing communities, demonstrating the intersection of engineering, regulation, and public safety.

“As Africa’s engineering landscape evolves, our goal remains to provide a credible platform that informs, connects, and elevates industry professionals,” said Samuel Eyinda, Managing Editor of Kenya Engineer. “This issue reflects the resilience, innovation, and technical leadership emerging across the continent.”

