Members of Kenya-China Alumni Association on Saturday celebrated in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, 60 years of diplomatic relations between Kenya and China.

The event brought together more than 100 Kenyans who studied in Chinese universities and featured activities including Chinese martial arts, traditional Chinese music, dances, poetry awards for alumni who have excelled across diverse sectors of the economy as well as a screening of a documentary on achievements from Sino-Kenya relations.

Zhang Zhizhong, the deputy chief of mission and minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said that Kenyans who studied in China are a bridge for better relations between the two countries.

Zhang added that 60 years of Sino-Kenya diplomatic relations has resulted in mutual benefits for both nations. Zhang stressed that Kenya and China should reflect on the success of the past and utilize the lessons to inform future cooperation efforts.

Henry Rotich, the chairperson of Kenya-China Alumni Association, said that Kenya-China friendship is a testament to the resilience of a partnership that has weathered challenges and flourished through collaboration, mutual respect and shared aspirations.

Rotich observed that over the years, the alumni have grown to over 1,500 members and is an indicator of how much Kenyans believe in the quality of education in China.

He revealed that China is an attractive destination for Kenyans seeking higher education because the Asian nation is also a developing country that is facing similar challenges.

Norbert Njoroge, the vice chairman of the Kenya-China Alumni Association, noted that celebrations to mark decades of Sino-Kenya relations are relevant because they also signify transformation of the alumni's lives.

"Our alumni, who ventured to China in pursuit of education and knowledge, returned not just with academic qualifications but with values deeply ingrained in the fabric of their beings," Njoroge said.

He noted that Kenyan students in China adopted values of hard work, dedication, innovation and a commitment to excellence that have not only transformed their trajectories but also positively touched and changed the lives of countless Kenyans.

Faith Mworia, chairperson of the Chinese Language Teachers Association, said that 60 years of cordial Sino-Kenya relations have resulted in deep cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Mworia noted that the mutual friendship among the two countries has seen Chinese language and culture become popular among Kenyan students.