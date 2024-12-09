Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, today signed the 2024/2025 performance contract with Principal Secretaries, Ms. Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards) and Mr. Harry Kimtai (Medical Services).

The contracts, which are aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), focus on five core priority areas, including healthcare. During the signing ceremony, Dr. Barasa emphasized the critical role of teamwork and collaboration in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and advancing the Taifa Care initiative.

She stressed the need to strengthen weak links within the healthcare system to ensure that progress continues and that Taifa Care becomes a reality.

The Cabinet Secretary also called on teams to embrace accountability and responsibility, ensuring that all planned activities translate into measurable outcomes with support from the planning department.

Principal Secretaries Muthoni and Kimtai commended the technical team’s performance and emphasized the importance of focusing on cross-cutting issues to meet the ministry’s objectives.

The Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth emphasized the need for evidence to justify performance.