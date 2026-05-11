JA (Junior Achievement) Africa (www.JA-Africa.org), with support from the ExxonMobil Foundation, announces the launch of the 2026 ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa Program, an initiative designed to equip young Africans with critical science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) and artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The program builds on a successful partnership that has already reached more than 10,000 young people across Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, and Nigeria. The 2026 edition, dubbed STEM Africa 2.0, is an initiative that integrates AI learning pathways and aims to equip 4,000 additional students aged 14–17 with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Africa, where the youth population continues to grow rapidly, yet access to STEM and digital skills remains limited. By combining hands-on learning, mentorship from industry professionals, and real-world problem-solving, the program positions young people to participate meaningfully in emerging sectors such as energy, sustainability, and digital innovation.

Through a structured, four-phase learning experience, participants engage in STEM and AI quizzes, zonal competitions, national innovation camps, and a final continental showcase at Africa Energy Week Conference. These experiences move beyond classroom theory, enabling students to develop practical solutions to real-world challenges while building confidence, collaboration, and critical thinking skills.

“The future of Africa will be shaped by the ideas, ingenuity, and leadership of its young people,” said Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa. “Through STEM Africa 2.0, we are not only strengthening STEM competencies but also opening pathways into artificial intelligence and innovation. This is about ensuring that young people across the continent are prepared to lead, create, and solve problems that matter, both locally and globally.”

Alvin Abraham, President of the ExxonMobil Foundation, added: “We believe that investing in young people is one of the most powerful ways to drive long-term economic growth and resilience. By supporting STEM Africa 2.0, we are helping to bridge the skills gap and enabling young people to engage with emerging technologies that will define the future of work.”

The significance of the 2026 launch lies in its forward-looking approach. By integrating AI literacy into secondary school STEM education, the program directly addresses global workforce trends while ensuring young Africans are not left behind. It also strengthens the connection between education and employability, exposing participants to career pathways in high-growth sectors and building a pipeline of future innovators.

In addition to technical skills, the program emphasizes inclusion, ensuring participation from underserved communities and promoting gender balance across all activities. A strong monitoring and evaluation framework will track learning outcomes, behavioral shifts, and long-term progression into STEM-related pathways.

Young people, educators, and partners interested in participating or learning more about the ExxonMobil Foundation STEM Africa Program can visit ExxonMobilSTEMsAfrica.org.

Media Contacts:

Ellen Ukpi

Director, Marketing&Communications

JA Africa

About JA Africa:

JA Africa is one of Africa’s largest youth-serving nonprofits, equipping young people with the skillset and mindset to succeed in a global economy. Through immersive learning experiences in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and capabilities, JA Africa reaches more than 1.6 million young Africans annually, preparing them to build thriving communities and sustainable futures.

www.JA-Africa.org

About the ExxonMobil Foundation:

The ExxonMobil Foundation is the primary philanthropic arm of ExxonMobil, supporting initiatives that advance education, economic opportunity, and community development worldwide. Through strategic partnerships, the Foundation invests in programs that equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive long-term societal progress and innovation.