Jumeirah (www.Jumeirah.com) at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah Group’s first eco-conscious resort in Abu Dhabi, is inviting guests from around the world to indulge in luxury as they experience island life in quiet sophistication and understated luxury coupled with an array of signature dining and wellness experiences via its dedicated summer offer.

Through its new Jumeirah Summer Escapes promotion, guests who book before 31st September 2022 for stays up until 30th September 2023 can save up to 15% when staying four nights or more. Alongside this enticing offer, guests will enjoy unique benefits and exclusive privileges along with a USD100 credit across the resort’s award-winning food and beverage venues for all suite bookings.

Available on either a breakfast-only or half board basis, the Jumeirah Summer Escapes offer includes:

Up to 15% off our Jumeirah Flexible Rate when staying for a minimum of four nights

USD 100 credit across our resort’s food&beverage menu for all suite bookings

Unlimited access to temperature-controlled pools and pristine 400-meter beach

Access to Kids’ Club

Access to award-winning facilities at our Spa

Daily breakfast when booking Exceptional Summer Escapes with Breakfast

Complimentary Wi-Fi to share your special moments

Jumeirah One members can elevate their Jumeirah Summer Escapes with an inclusive 5% off their stay

Offer is applicable for all room types excluding the Abu Dhabi Suite and Duplex Villas

A sustainable hospitality leader in the capital, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is a breath of fresh air offering an eco-friendly stay amidst contemporary surroundings on the Abu Dhabi coastline. Surrounded by natural beauty and conceived to care for every aspect for guest wellbeing, the resort resembles a perennial summerhouse where visitors can experience Abu Dhabi island life at its best. Nestled within Saadiyat Island’s scenic beachfront and overlooking 400 metres of pristine private beach and sand dunes, the spectacular resort is composed of 10 private villas and 285 rooms, including panoramic suites that are equipped to create long lasting memories for guests – whether visiting on their own or with loved ones. The resort is a convenient 30 minutes away from the Abu Dhabi International Airport and is located around the corner from some of the world’s most renowned attractions including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The property is home to seven extraordinary dining venues featuring a wide range of cuisines. Set against a beautiful backdrop of crystal-clear azure waters, the hotel’s signature restaurants include Mare Mare (Italian), TEAN (Levantine), White (international), Offside (sports bar) and Majlis Saadiyat (Arabic) as well as a rooftop lounge and dedicate pool bar. In all restaurants, kids can enjoy their own dedicated menu via FoodieKiDS, Jumeirah’s dedicated healthy eating initiative packed with nutritious and enticing dishes for its junior guests to feast on. The resort also boasts a SPA offering a world of rejuvenation where guests can enrich their mind, body and soul. At the centre of the SPA is the grand Moroccan Hammam as well as 15 treatment rooms, hydrotherapy pools, a steam room and salt room as well as a traditional Arabic Rasul room. Across every one of the SPA’s 15 treatment rooms is an impressive range of premier skincare brands including 111SKIN, Subtle Energies, Biologique Recherche and Hammamii delivering exemplary skincare experiences through innovative, result-driven spa therapies. Other spa facilities include dedicated male and female treatment rooms, a sauna and couple treatment suites accessed via a private entrance. The resort offers a wide range of leisure facilities as well including a mixed and ladies-only gym, a kids club and a tennis court accessible to all guests during their entire duration of their stay.

Sustainability is at the core of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Anchored on one of the most desirable beach locations in the UAE, the resort was conceived with the environment in mind and has implemented eco-friendly strategies and initiatives all throughout the property since its launch in 2018. Its design reduces any impact on key island habitats, namely mangrove, wetland areas and the Saadiyat beach dune ecosystem as well as its native flora and fauna, specifically the nesting grounds of endangered hawksbill turtles. The resort is also free of plastic straws and single-use plastic bottles, one of many environmentally conscious services available at the resort.

