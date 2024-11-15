With a mission to scale investment in Africa, a new collaboration between Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and the Japan Institute for Overseas Investment (JOI), established by the initiative of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), is set to embark on a series of initiatives to facilitate capital flows.

Building on AFC’s solid partnership with JBIC, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with JOI sets out to drive transformative projects that will accelerate Africa’s energy transition and enhance economic sustainability. Underscoring the shared commitment of both organisations to strengthen economic relations between Japan and African nations, the MoU envisages both institutions working together to provide Japanese investors with crucial insights, risk mitigating solutions, and access to financing opportunities on the continent.

Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services at AFC, commented: “Japan has been a pivotal partner in our mission to deliver transformational infrastructure solutions across Africa. By collaborating with JOI, we aim to create a more enabling environment for Japanese investors, thereby facilitating impactful investments that advance economic prosperity on the continent.”

Kenichiro Hayashi, President of JOI, said: "The partnership with AFC marks a significant step forward in fostering investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Africa and together with AFC, we will provide Japanese companies with the necessary information. This partnership not only strengthens our ties but also reinforces our shared vision of a prosperous future through strategic investment."

AFC’s presence in the Japanese capital markets continues to grow. In 2022, AFC secured a $389 million dual-currency Samurai term loan facility, with strong interest from Japanese investors including Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. In 2019, AFC launched its first Samurai loan facility, raising $233 million and ¥1 billion.

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile : +234 1 279 9654

Email : yewande.thorp4e@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Seventeen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing in, and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 43 member countries and has invested US$13 billion across Africa since inception.

www.AfricaFC.org