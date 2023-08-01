On August 1, from 12:45 a.m. local time (7:45 p.m. JST) for approximately 150 minutes, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, during his visit to South Africa, held a foreign ministers' meeting and a working lunch with Honourable Dr. Naledi PANDOR, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa. The overview is as follows.
1. Bilateral Relations
- At the outset, Minister Pandor welcomed the Japanese Foreign Minister’s first visit to South Africa in two and a half years and expressed strong expectations for further entry of Japanese companies into South Africa. Minister Pandor also stated that she would like to further develop bilateral relations in a variety of fields including trade and investment.
- In response, Minister Hayashi stated that as the G7 Presidency, he prioritizes listening directly to the "voices" of Africa and that his visit to Africa is against this backdrop. Minister Hayashi stated that Japan continues to attach importance to green growth, sustainable mining businesses, and manufacturing industry development in the bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and energy. Minister Hayashi also introduced the advancements of science, technology, academic cooperation and Japan’s contributions in human resources development.
- The two ministers affirmed that they would cooperate to improve the business environment in South Africa to protect local industries, employment, and investments by Japanese companies.
2. Cooperation in the International Arena and Regional Affairs
- Minister Pandor explained about the African leaders’ mission for peace in Ukraine. Minister Hayashi stated that he appreciates South Africa's efforts, and that it is important to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. The two ministers affirmed that they would cooperate to maintain the international order.
- Minister Pandor explained the outcomes of the Russian-Africa summit held in Russia on July 27 and 28 where she accompanied President Ramaphosa who participated in the summit. Minister Hayashi stated that Japan deplores that the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) was terminated by Russia’s refusal, and has a hope to work together towards the resumption of the initiative. The two ministers affirmed the need for both countries to cooperate to ensure food security in Africa.
- In addition, the two ministers exchanged views on such issues as the situation in Africa, including the conflict in Sudan, the situation in Niger, the status of implementation of the peace agreement in Ethiopia and the situation in Mozambique, and regional situation in East Asia, including responses to North Korea on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue. They also discussed on the various issues in the international community such as cooperation in the G20, the uncertain and unfair development finance and strengthening of the functions of the United Nations including Security Council reform. The two ministers affirmed that they would continue to work closely together.