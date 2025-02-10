The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan welcomes a contribution of EUR6.55 million from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS). This vital funding will enable WFP to provide specialized nutritious foods and cash-based nutrition assistance to nearly 200,000 young children and pregnant or nursing women in Gedaref and Kassala states.

This support will help prevent malnutrition in eastern Sudan, which is critical as some 3.7 million children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers across the country are malnourished.

“Amid Sudan’s deepening hunger crisis, this generous contribution will help to improve diets among vulnerable women and children, which is key to reducing malnutrition. We are extremely grateful to the Government of Italy,” said Mr. Laurent Bukera, WFP Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

Sudan continues to face a catastrophic humanitarian situation with approximately 24.6 million people – nearly half of Sudan's population – facing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+). Twenty-seven locations across Sudan are either in famine or at risk of famine, while more than one-third of children in the hardest hit regions are acutely malnourished.

"With this project, Italy is at the forefront in Sudan in supporting the most vulnerable populations. The partnership with WFP is a tangible example of our commitment in the fight against malnutrition, ensuring access to essential nutritional support for those most in need. This initiative also reflects Italy’s broader strategy of humanitarian assistance and sustainable development, reinforcing long-term resilience and food security in the region" - stated the Ambassador of Italy to Sudan, Michele Tommasi.

Since the start of Sudan’s conflict nearly 22 months ago, WFP has provided nutrition assistance to prevent and treat malnutrition to nearly 2.5 million women and children. WFP is working tirelessly to expand food and nutrition assistance to millions more people across Sudan – aiming to triple the number of people it supports to 7 million. Italy has been a long-time supporter of WFP in Sudan, contributing nearly EUR15 million since 2021.