The latest issue of Vuka Group’s Mining Review Africa (https://WeAreVUKA.com) is now available for free download, bringing readers exclusive insights into the trends, projects and conversations shaping the African mining sector.

Issue 3 places a strong focus on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), mining innovation, advances in mineral processing, and the future of mining across the continent.

Leading the issue is the cover story on Credeq Africa, which explores the company’s growing ambitions in the DRC and its vision for expanding opportunities in one of Africa’s most significant mining jurisdictions.

Readers can also explore a spotlight feature examining how the DRC is shifting “from a resource colony to a resource sovereign”, unpacking the country’s evolving approach to beneficiation, local participation and resource governance.

Other highlights in the issue include:

Credeq Africa: Sets its sights on the DRC

DRC: Moving from a resource colony to a resource sovereign

Canyon Resources: Minim Martap races into production

Forward looking: What will define the future of South African mining?

Total Systems thinking: Reimagining diamond mining

Axis House Group: 25 years of advancing mineral processing performance

The issue also features commentary and analysis from industry leaders on sustainability, operational efficiency, technology adoption and the long-term outlook for African mining.

Readers can access the latest issue for free HERE (https://apo-opa.co/4wRsob5).