Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Zimbabwe, Abbas Navazani, in a meeting with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian, presented a report on the expansion and deepening of political and economic relations with Zimbabwe.

He also reported on holding the 9th Joint Economic Commission of the two countries and the exchange of high-ranking political and economic delegations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Amirabdollahian presented the necessary guidelines and solutions in the meeting regarding the promotion of cooperation and relations between the two countries.

