Sudan’s Foreign Minister Hosein Awad who is on a trip to Tehran as his country’s special envoy to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s president met the Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri for talks.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Hosein Awad, who is on a trip to Tehran as his country’s special envoy to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s president, met the Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri for talks.

During the meeting, the caretaker Iranian foreign minister expressed gratitude to the top Sudanese diplomat for travelling to Tehran, adding his participation in the ceremony indicates ranking Sudanese officials’ strong determination to boost ties between the two Muslim states.

Bagheri said the establishment and reopening of the embassies and resumption of activities of the ambassadors of the two countries are valuable steps, saying it shows officials of both countries are strongly determined to take the right path in the expansion of bilateral ties.

He also said he was confident that both countries would witness the opening of new horizons in expansion of bilateral ties as well as the cooperation between the two countries in international forums.

Meanwhile, Bagheri called for enhancing mutual understanding and synergy between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sudan in international circles on issues that affect both countries and the Muslim world.

He also proposed the creation of a mechanism to stand up against and slam the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza, and defend the rights of the defenseless Palestinian people in besieged strip.

For his part, the Sudanese foreign minister congratulated Iran for holding the presidential elections and choosing a new president. He said Iranians and the Islamic world can take pride in holding the elections in a safe, healthy and democratic environment as well as peaceful transition of power in the Islamic Republic.

Awad said he was pleased to visit Tehran for the second time during the last two months. He highlighted the Sudanese officials’ special efforts to follow up the promotion and expansion of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and important country.

He also lauded the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for his role in pursuing the restoration of ties between Tehran and Khartoum and appreciated the continuation of the approach.

The Sudanese foreign minister also briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest developments in Sudan and the improving stability and security in his country despite foreign interference. He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its political support for the Sudanese government and nation.

Furthermore, Awad expressed his country's independent, principled and steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue as a pivotal and fundamental issue, saying the Sudanese nation is against any reconciliation or normalization of ties with the Zionist regime.

He also underlined the Sudanese government and people’s continued support for the Palestinian people’s cause and Palestinian rights in regional and international assemblies.

The Sudanese foreign minister further stated that his country is ready for full cooperation and close interaction with Iran in international forums for reciprocal support from the two countries