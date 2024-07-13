Ethiopian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nebiyu Tedla had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Nasser Kanaani, who is also the president of Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s Center for Public Diplomacy, on Friday in Moscow and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS member states’ spokespersons, Tedla said cooperation should be bolstered to counter fake news and lies against countries like Iran, Russia, and Ethiopia.

Furthermore, he denounced Western countries for the instrumental use of human rights and international structures related to the field.

For his part, Kanaani underlined the cooperation between BRICS member states against hate-mongering and lies disseminated in the media aimed at distorting the image of the independent countries in the world.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also stressed that the cooperation should be directed at confronting the selective use of human rights and terrorism by some Western countries as tools in order to fulfill their unlawful political objectives.