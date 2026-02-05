As global energy investment becomes more selective, capital is concentrating on African markets that combine near-term project delivery, regulatory momentum and credible financing pathways. The confirmation of energy ministers from Senegal, Nigeria, Zambia and Djibouti at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2026 Forum in Paris highlights markets where governments are actively engaging investors to advance priority projects.

Senegal: From Exploration to Project Delivery

In Senegal, attention has shifted from exploration success to project delivery and commercial structuring. First oil from the Sangomar field, operated by Woodside, marked the country’s entry into the producer ranks, while the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, led by bp and Kosmos Energy, continues to anchor gas export ambitions.

Phase 2 expansion discussions remain a focal point for investors assessing long-term LNG supply potential and capital requirements. Minister of Energy, Petroleum&Mines Birame Soulèye Diop has emphasized streamlining gas sales frameworks and clarifying domestic allocation – critical for investors balancing export revenues with local power and industrial demand.

Nigeria: Scale Meets Infrastructure Momentum

Nigeria’s investment case is defined by scale and long-awaited infrastructure progress. Its vast gas reserves have historically been under-monetized, but pipeline milestones now signal tangible momentum. The 614-km Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline, a $2.8 billion project, has completed its main line and is moving toward commissioning in 2026, capable of delivering up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas to northern industrial and power markets.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo has consistently framed gas infrastructure expansion, pricing reform and domestic offtake development as central to Nigeria’s economic strategy, providing investors with clearer signals on where government support and policy continuity are strongest.

Zambia: Diversification for Energy Security

Zambia’s energy landscape is being reshaped by repeated droughts, which have exposed vulnerabilities in its hydro-dominated power system. This has accelerated the push toward diversification, creating opportunities for private investment in thermal generation, gas-fired power, renewables and regional power trade through the Southern African Power Pool.

Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote has highlighted the urgency of attracting private capital into generation and transmission infrastructure, aligning policy priorities with investor demand for bankable projects backed by credible offtake agreements and regional demand growth.

Djibouti: Infrastructure-Led, Regionally Focused

Djibouti offers a more targeted investment case. Positioned at a strategic crossroads in the Horn of Africa, its energy strategy prioritizes enabling regional power flows rather than large-scale domestic consumption. Geothermal developments, such as the Assal field, and cross-border power interconnections with Ethiopia position Djibouti as a regional transit and services hub.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Yonis Ali Guedi has highlighted energy security and export-oriented infrastructure as pillars of national development, appealing to investors seeking stable, long-term returns supported by multilateral finance and regional integration.

The IAE Forum returns to Paris on April 22–23, 2026, at a moment when governments and investors are increasingly focused on execution. By connecting energy ministers with banks, DFIs, project developers and institutional investors, the forum offers a practical setting to assess project readiness, financing structures and policy alignment across multiple markets. For investors navigating a more disciplined capital environment, IAE 2026 provides direct access to the decision-makers shaping near-term opportunities – bridging the gap between project ambition and capital deployment ahead of African Energy Week later in the year.

About Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2026:

IAE 2026 (http://apo-opa.co/4kmOxbF) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com