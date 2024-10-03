Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), the leading pan-African business platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the UK and the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE) to host an exclusive Investor Mission to Morocco from 2–5 December 2024. This high-profile delegation, comprising 30 senior executives and investors from leading British and international companies, will explore Morocco’s dynamic investment landscape, with a focus on energy, infrastructure, and financial services. The mission builds on the momentum created earlier this year by Invest Africa’s collaboration with the Moroccan Embassy during the Morocco Investment Forum in London.

Strategically positioned at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, Morocco offers a wealth of opportunities for international investors. Under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the country has introduced a new investment charter designed to streamline business operations and provide enhanced support for foreign enterprises. Morocco’s progressive policies in renewable energy and infrastructure further strengthen its position as a key gateway to the broader African market.

The upcoming Investor Mission comes at a pivotal moment, as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, providing timely, hands-on access to the country's thriving sectors. The delegation will have direct access to key stakeholders, including government ministers and business leaders, through exclusive meetings, site visits, and participation in the African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum, set to highlight the significant investment prospects across the country.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, commented on the upcoming mission: "In a world where strategic positioning is everything, Morocco stands out with its blend of stability, innovation, and growth potential. This Mission is about unlocking the untapped – and under tapped – potential that Morocco offers to global investors. By collaborating with the Moroccan Embassy in the UK, we are creating a platform where business meets opportunity, paving the way for impactful and sustainable investments in this critical African market."

His Excellency Hakim Hajoui, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UK, emphasised the significance of the initiative: "Under the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco's role as a center for trade and innovation has been significantly bolstered. Following the success of our Embassy's collaborative events with Invest Africa, this mission provides investors with a unique platform to witness firsthand the concrete opportunities that have been presented to them. These are not merely potential prospects, but real opportunities that require on-the-ground action. We anticipate that this mission will result in concrete, impactful achievements that will further drive Morocco's economic progress and support sustainable development across the African continent."

Throughout the five-day programme, delegates will engage in high-level meetings, site visits, and networking events, offering direct access to both public and private sector leaders in Morocco. This initiative aims to facilitate the identification of viable investment opportunities while fostering enduring partnerships that will contribute to Morocco’s economic growth and support sustainable development across the African continent.

Invest Africa has a proven track record of organising successful trade and investment missions across Africa, with recent visits to Zambia, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Angola. This Mission is set to build on this legacy, offering delegates a unique gateway into one of Africa’s most promising markets.

For more information on Invest Africa Investor Mission to Morocco: https://apo-opa.co/4essRal

For more information or to request media access, please contact:

Cara Oldenburg

Head of Marketing&Events

Invest Africa

T: +442037305035

E: cara.oldenburg@investafrica.com

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. We provide bespoke trade and investment missions, business conferences, and consultancy services to bridge gaps between businesses and investments in Africa.