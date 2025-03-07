International Women’s Day was colorfully celebrated at the Gash Barka regional level in the Gogni sub-zone on 5 March under the theme “Women: Emancipation for All-Rounded Development.” The event featured a march by women members of the Defense Forces, students, and the public, as well as cultural and artistic performances.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the region, stated that this year’s celebration is particularly significant as it coincides with Eritrea’s transition to a new phase of development. She also urged women to actively participate in national development programs and benefit from available opportunities.

Heads from the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students delivered messages of solidarity. They emphasized that women’s issues should not be left solely to the National Union of Eritrean Women and called on all relevant institutions to take concrete steps toward women’s empowerment.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, encouraged women and other members of society to work together in enhancing women’s capacities and ensuring they benefit from all available opportunities.