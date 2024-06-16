The 300-level International Relations Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, embarked on a significant visit to the Lagos Liaison Office on 5 June 2024. This visit was a part of their curriculum and a crucial step towards awarding a BSc. (Degree) in International Relations.

Their visit was further motivated by their 2024 field trip theme titled Military Intervention in Politics and the Future of Democracy in West Africa.

The Liaison Office, recognising the importance of this visit to their academic journey, seized the opportunity to educate the students on the crucial role played by the ECOWAS Commission in bringing about economic, social, and political integration, stability and wholesome development in the sub-region, among other vital roles.

A paper was also presented by the Liaison Office highlighting the role ECOWAS has played in putting on check military intervention in the sub-region and the enshrinement of democracy in West Africa.v