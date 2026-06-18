The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire have signed a US$750 million Framework Agreement to support the implementation of the National Development Plan 2026–2030, strengthen strategic sectors, and promote private sector-led growth.

The new US$750 million Framework Agreement triples the size of the previous agreement signed in 2023, reflecting the successful and expanding scope of collaboration between ITFC and Côte d’Ivoire.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku during a meeting attended by H.E. Dr. Souleymane Diarrassouba, Minister of Planning and Development and IsDB Governor for Côte d’Ivoire, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer, ITFC.

The partnership is already delivering tangible impact in strategic sectors. Current sovereign operations include a EUR90 million energy financing facility to support the procurement of petroleum products and gas for electricity generation with CI-Energies and CIE (Ivorian Power Company), thereby enhancing Côte d’Ivoire’s energy security. In the health sector, a EUR25 million facility for the National Pharmacy (Nouvelle PSP-CI) supports access to essential medicines and strengthens the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain operations.

ITFC is also expanding private sector trade finance through partnerships with local banks and structured financing transactions – such as Bank of Africa Cote d’Ivoire, Bridge Bank Cote d’Ivoire, Coris Bank Cote d’Ivoire.

Since commencing operations in Côte d’Ivoire in 2008, ITFC has approved more than US$751 million across sovereign and private sector operations. The new Framework Agreement provides a broader platform to support the country’s industrialization agenda, agro-industrial development, and private sector growth through enhanced trade finance solutions.

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.