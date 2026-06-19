The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a US$750 million Framework Agreement with the Republic of Djibouti to guide trade finance cooperation between the two parties from 2026 to 2029.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku by H.E. Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Industry, and IsDB Governor for the Republic of Djibouti, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer, ITFC.

Under the new Framework Agreement, ITFC will work to mobilize financing in support of Djibouti’s development agenda, with cooperation focused on priority sectors including energy, food security, healthcare, and private sector trade finance.

The agreement builds on ITFC’s longstanding partnership with Djibouti. Since commencing operations in 2008, ITFC has approved approximately US$1.9 billion in trade finance for the country, with a primary focus on strengthening energy security and supporting the importation of strategic commodities.

As a regional logistics and trade hub, Djibouti relies heavily on trade and import finance to sustain economic activity and support national development objectives. The new framework provides a platform for both parties to continue financing essential trade flows while exploring opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, and support for local financial institutions.

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.