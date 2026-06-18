The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, continued to translate strategic dialogue into concrete partnerships on Day 3 of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Baku, highlighted by the signing of a US$750 million Framework Agreement with the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

Following the official Opening Ceremony and Plenary Session, ITFC's engagements focused on advancing member country priorities that support economic growth, strengthen resilience and expand private sector participation. Discussions covered key sectors including energy, food security, healthcare, agriculture, exports and SME development.

Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, held a series of high-level meetings with member country delegations and partners, including Uzbekistan, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Mauritania, and the OPEC Fund for International Development. The discussions focused on expanding financing, strengthening cooperation frameworks and accelerating the implementation of trade finance and regional trade cooperation initiatives aligned with national development priorities.

Signing Agreement

Côte d’Ivoire: US$750 Million Framework Agreement to Support National Development Priorities

ITFC signed a US$750 million Framework Agreement with the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, establishing a new phase of cooperation for the period 2026–2029.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Souleymane Diarrassouba, Minister of Planning and Development and IsDB Governor for the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC.

In alignment with Côte d’Ivoire’s National Development Plan, the framework will support priority sectors including energy, food security, healthcare, strategic agricultural exports and private sector access to trade finance.

The new agreement builds on a longstanding partnership between ITFC and Côte d’Ivoire, where cumulative financing approvals have exceeded US$751 million across sovereign and private sector operations. It also follows the successful utilization of the previous US$250 million Framework Agreement signed in May 2023, demonstrating the demand for trade finance solutions and the effectiveness of the partnership.

Day 3 of the Annual Meetings reinforced ITFC’s role as the IsDB Group’s trade finance arm, converting high-level dialogue into actionable partnerships that support sustainable development and regional economic cooperation.

With additional signings, partnership announcements and media engagements scheduled for the final day of the Annual Meetings, ITFC continues to place trade finance, trade development, and regional connectivity at the centre of its engagement with member countries.

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About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$96 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.