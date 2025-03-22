We bring you compliments from the Chairman Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC, CFR, OFR (Rtd.) and the Management of African Peace Magazine UK (https://AfricanPeace.org/).

African Peace Magazine UK, has been publishing for well over 15 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans.

We are pleased to invite you to the 2025 International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit, an event pivotal for those eager to stay abreast with the latest trends, innovations and opportunities in the oil and gas industry in Africa.

The International African Energy, Oil&Gas Summit&Awards/Exhibition (IAEOG) is few months away, kicking off on 4th-10th of August 2025.

This premier event continues to grow remarkably each year, with over 2500 attendees expected to converge from more than 50 countries under one roof.

The IAEOG is an interactive exhibition and networking event that unites global and African Energy key players, stakeholders, and decision makers.

This event is a proactive endeavor supporting the AfCTA’s mission to forge regional value chains in Africa, aims at stimulating investment and job creation across the continent and ensure energy security.

AfCFTA ultimate goal is to unify approximately 1.3 billion people across Africa, with a collective GDP of nearing US$ 3.4 trillion.

The African Peace Organization, in conjunction with other strategic partners is set to organize the 4th Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit Namibia 2025 with the Theme: Getting it Right, scheduled to hold on the 4th -10th of August 2025 in Namibia. It would feature panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions, dinners, golf tournament, award presentations, tours and a host of others. The venue for Charity Golf Tournament; is the 18th Hole Championship Golf Course of the prestigious Windhoek Golf&Country Club.

The event seeks to promote further business corporation between Nigeria – Namibia and other African Countries as a follow up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The summit will bring together high level top executives, CEOs, Managers, investors, the business community, government agencies, exporters and importers from oil and gas sectors from across Africa and the world. To deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition and the future of oil and gas in Africa

Further the purpose of the summit is to facilitate trade amongst African countries and the world by providing a physical networking platform for participants to interface with their potential clients and partners, as well as to attract investment opportunities for business growth across Africa particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Join 540+ downstream trailblazers across reliability&maintenance, shutdown&turnarounds and capital projects at the Namibian oil and Gas summit 2025 sharing exclusive lessons learned and new best practices during 3-days of interactive, peer-led discussions and explore 50+ booths showcasing the latest innovation driving efficiency and safety.

Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL), an indigenous Nigeria oil and gas producing company and operator of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, will attend and participate as a Bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the conference. The company is one of Nigeria’s most vibrant service companies driving investment and infrastructure development for economic growth.

For sponsorship, participation, partnership, Exhibition and speaking opportunities and all other enquiries please contact:

Sandra Chia

International Affairs

+2348033975746

+447407399766

Email: africanpeacemag@gmail.com

Nigeria Abuja Office:

Suite FT 12B

Alibro Atrium Plaza

Utako, Abuja

+2348033975746

South African Office:

16 Ridge Road

Vorna Valley

Midland 1686

South Africa

+27662449117

Angola:

Call: +244928690892

+244993656970

+244927589884

London Office:

Call: +4477771217805

WhatsApp: +447407399766

About African Peace:

African Peace Organization is an international organization for peace promotion, cultural relations, good governance and educational opportunities.

We build connections, understanding and trust between Africans and world. APO is also the organizer of the prestigious African Peace Awards.

APO is a brand which includes African Peace Television, African Peace Radio and African Peace Magazine. APO has been publishing for well over 15 years, and we are committed to promoting Peace, business networking, good governance and improved condition of living for Africans.

African Peace Organization through its Magazine condemns violence and acknowledges those who strive to make the strife disappear. It features pieces, articles and write-ups which go a long way in promoting this noble cause of peace. We at African Peace Magazine believe that every sector of a nation contributes in the collective journey of a peace country.

The IAEOG 2025 Summit will take place in August 2025; it will unveil investment prospects and connect global players to the growing Namibian oil and gas market.

Secure Your Exclusive Group Rate&Network with Global Oil&Gas Leaders in Namibia.

We would like to present an exclusive group booking rate for your attendance at IAEOG, buy 4 early bird delegate passes, and receive 1 complimentary pass. By joining us at the event, your team will gain market insights, forge essential connections, and meet our sponsors, partners, and speakers.

Africa Peace Magazine:

Website: https://AfricanPeace.org/

www.AfricanPeaceAwards.com

https://AfricanOilAndGasSummit.com/

www.IAEOGS.com