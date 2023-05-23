Ingram Micro, one of the largest IT distributors in North Africa, the Middle East and globally, is pleased to announce its participation in Gitex Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), one of the biggest technology events in Africa, which will take place in Marrakech, Morocco from May 29th to June 2nd of this year. Ingram Micro will be present at stand location H4-C10 in Hall 4 with many of its vendors including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Acronis and more..

Gitex Africa is one of the most anticipated events of the year for technology companies. This exhibition will provide an opportunity for Ingram Micro to showcase its portfolio of leading products and solutions to a global audience, while also offering a chance to meet with business partners, suppliers, and customers.

Ingram Micro is proud to be one of the leading technology distributors in the region and globally, providing value-added distribution as a distributor of high-quality technology products and solutions. As a value-added distributor, Ingram Micro sets itself apart from its competitors by offering additional services and solutions to help its business partners maximize their potential, through technical, financial, and marketing assistance.

We invite Gitex Africa visitors to visit us at stand location H4-C10 in Hall 4 to discover how Ingram Micro can help businesses meet their technology needs.

About Ingram Micro:

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world’s brands with the ability to reach 90 percent of the world's population. Our diverse solutions portfolio spans thousands of technology hardware and services solutions, as well as XaaS solutions. As part of our commitment to reducing environmental impact, we offer full-service IT asset disposal as well as reverse logistics and repair services. We also offer a more intelligent and streamlined way of doing business in the IT industry with our digital platform Ingram Micro Xvantage™. Reaching close to two hundred countries, we have approximately 27,000 associates and more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide. Learn more at www.IngramMicro.com.