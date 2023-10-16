Inflectra, a leader in cutting-edge software solutions, is thrilled to announce its debut at GITEX Global (https://www.GITEX.com/) in Dubai, UAE, from October 16-20, 2023. Known as a tech innovation hub, GITEX provides the ideal backdrop for Inflectra to unveil its latest offerings in Software Product Management, QA, Scaled Agile, and DevOps.

"Inflectra is relentlessly focused on technological innovation, and GITEX serves as the ideal platform for this mission," stated Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra. "Our goal is to tackle industry challenges head-on and offer transformative solutions."

Visit us at Stand H10-1 in Hall 10 for demos of our award-winning SpiraPlan and Rapise tools. We're also introducing SpiraApps for FMEA and GAMP, designed to meet the unique requirements of regulated industries. Plus, discover the capabilities of our new Spira ChatGPT plugin for automated software test creation.

"GITEX is a prime opportunity to engage with industry leaders and showcase how Inflectra's solutions, including our new SpiraApps and Spira Chat GPT plugin, can elevate your operations," added Sandman.

Ready to redefine software excellence? Join us at GITEX 2023 to explore Inflectra's next-gen solutions.

About Inflectra:

Inflectra empowers customers to create and release technology products on time and with top-notch quality. Their suite includes tools for managing requirements, test cases, resources, and risks and automating the entire software development lifecycle. Inflectra understands the challenges of agile development and compliance, so they offer support for program, portfolio, and risk management, along with end-to-end traceability and auditability. Founded in 2006, Inflectra serves over 5,000 customers worldwide in health, finance, government, manufacturing, and IT sectors. With a people-centric approach and exceptional customer support, Inflectra ensures customer satisfaction and high retention rates. Try their products for free with a 30-day trial.