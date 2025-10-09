In a time when rising costs and unpredictability affect families across South Africa, inDrive (https://inDrive.com), the global mobility and urban services platform, has launched a new campaign to highlight how upfront pricing brings stability, choice, and fairness to everyday life.

The campaign taps into themes of “How to Avoid Hidden Costs in Everyday Life” and “Why Upfront Pricing Matters for Families,” showing that while essentials like fuel, groceries, and transport continue to rise unpredictably, inDrive provides a reliable alternative. With inDrive’s unique model, riders and drivers agree on fares upfront, offering families peace of mind and eliminating the uncertainty of surge pricing.

The Rising Cost of Living

South Africans are increasingly feeling the pinch, with transport inflation averaging around −4%year-on-year, and fuel prices fluctuating dramatically in recent months. Against this backdrop, inDrive is positioning itself as the fair and people-driven alternative, helping families plan with confidence in an unpredictable economy.

Influencers Lead the Conversation

To bring the campaign message home, inDrive has partnered with well-known comedians and fathers, Mpho Popps and Skhumba, who understand first-hand the daily juggling act of balancing family responsibilities with rising expenses.

Mpho Popps said:

“For me, inDrive makes sense because it’s all about fairness and being upfront. You see the price, you know what you’re paying, no funny business. That honesty and transparency? That’s exactly why I can back them.”

Skhumba added:

“Yazi what I like about inDrive, it’s not just a ride app, it actually puts people first. It’s straight up, no tricks, just a fair way of doing business. That’s the kind of thing I respect, and honestly more companies must learn from that.”

A People-Driven Promise

“By working with trusted voices like Mpho Popps and Skhumba, inDrive reinforces its commitment to challenge injustice in mobility, ensuring that riders and drivers alike benefit from fairness, transparency, and stability, even when the economy is anything but predictable.”