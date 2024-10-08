In recognition of Transport Month, inDrive (www.inDrive.com), a global leader in urban mobility and services, has taken a central role in shaping discussions at this year’s highly anticipated Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2024. The summit, which began on October 2nd and runs until October 4th, focuses on transparency, leadership, and innovation in African transport systems. Under the theme "Embracing the New Urban Era," the event brings together thought leaders from across the mobility sector.

Representing inDrive in this critical discussion was Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, Government Relations Specialist for inDrive Africa. She shared insights on how the integration of ride-hailing with traditional public transport could enhance accessibility, sustainability, and efficiency for urban commuters.

“At inDrive, we believed that the future of mobility lay in collaboration,” said Momoh-Ige. “By working closely with public transport operators, authorities, and industry leaders, we aimed to ensure that mobility systems became more inclusive and adaptable, providing seamless end-to-end solutions for commuters.”

Additionally, inDrive’s Aurora Tech Award proudly sponsored the Women in Mobility Seminar at the summit, underscoring the company's commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering women in tech and mobility. The Aurora Tech Award, which celebrates women founders of tech startups, was showcased at the event, with applications for the 2025 cohort opened.

inDrive’s participation in the summit cemented its position as a forward-thinking leader, not only by offering a fair and transparent ride-hailing platform but also by shaping the future of urban mobility across Africa.

Vincent Linalane, Business Development Representative at inDrive in Southern Africa, added, “At inDrive, we understood that the key to future-proofing urban transport lay in collaboration across sectors. By integrating on-demand services with traditional public transport, we aimed to create more accessible and efficient mobility ecosystems. Our involvement in the Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2024 underscored our commitment to working closely with local operators and authorities to drive innovation that met the unique needs of African cities.”

The Smarter Mobility Africa Summit brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to forge innovative solutions for Africa’s most pressing mobility challenges.

