Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko on Tuesday (27/8) received a visit from Mr. Osama Ahmed Fadlalla Salim, Director of El-Shahba Drugs Company which is engaged in the supply and sale of medicines and medical equipment in Port Sudan.

In the meeting, the Indonesian Ambassador conveyed information regarding the implementation of the largest trade promotion in Indonesia, namely Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) which will be held on October 9-12 in Jakarta.

Mr. Osama expressed his readiness to participate in the trade mission to attend TEI 2024 which is coordinated by the Indonesian Embassy.

Mr. Osama will also use the business visit to Indonesia to explore and follow up on opportunities for cooperation with Indonesian export partners, especially for the market for medicines, medical equipment and various herbal products from Indonesia for the Sudanese market.