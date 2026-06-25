​At the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Dr. Patrick Herminie, Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi will undertake a State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026 to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour. Prime Minister last visited Seychelles in 2015. A contingent of the Indian defence forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will participate in the celebrations.

2.​ During the visit, Prime Minister will hold talks with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

3.​​ India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South.

4.​​ The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors.