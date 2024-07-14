The top United Nations official for Somalia today visited its Federal Member State (FMS) of Puntland, where he discussed a range of local and national topics with its leader, President Said Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Deni.’

In relation to Puntland, efforts at improving security and lowering tensions figured prominently.

“We discussed the security situation and I commended Puntland authorities for their efforts in containing terrorist groups in Bari region, and for working to de-escalate clan conflicts over land disputes in Mudug region,” said the UN Secretary-General's Acting Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

He was speaking at a joint press encounter with President Deni in the FMS’ capital, Garowe. This followed meetings between Puntland's leader and Mr. Swan, as well senior members of the former's administration and senior UN humanitarian and development officials who formed part of the latter's delegation.

In his remarks, the Acting UN Special Representative also noted that renewed incidents of piracy off the FMS’ coast, as well as the impact of continued migration flows through Puntland, required attention.

On democratization efforts in the FMS, the top UN official welcomed preparations by the Puntland Electoral Commission, and the population of Nugal region, for the start of a direct local elections campaign there, scheduled on 23 July in three districts, including in Garowe.

“We hope these elections for local councils will build on the achievements of the local election held in May 2023, and further reinforce democratization as well as progress in the participation of women and youth,” Mr. Swan said.

Solutions for national challenges

On issues of national importance, President Deni and Mr. Swan discussed topics which included the ongoing campaign against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, the constitutional reform process, and the next election cycle.

The Acting UN Special Representative noted that, while Somalia had achieved tremendous progress in recent years, many challenges remained, and highlighted the need for agreement and cooperation.

“In light of this reality, I expressed the view that it would be to the benefit of the Somali people if the country’s senior leaders – the Federal Government President and Federal Member State Presidents – could overcome any outstanding differences and find a way to work together, to agree on solutions to these national challenges, and then to take action in unity,” said Mr. Swan.

“To this end, I urge leaders in Mogadishu and Garowe, with the help of other Federal Member State leaders, to take the steps necessary so that they can resume working together cooperatively,” he added.

Humanitarian and development support

Another area highlighted during the meetings was the continued focus of the government of Puntland on advancing development priorities and responding effectively to humanitarian needs.

“UN efforts support the Puntland Development Plan, which is in turn aligned with the Somali National Development Plan and UN Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr. Swan noted in his remarks.

Mr. Swan travelled to Garowe with a small delegation of UN officials working in support of Puntland and Somalia’s humanitarian and development goals. They included Crispen Rukasha, the Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA); Ezana Kassa, the Head of Programme of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and Prestage Murima, the Deputy Head of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) operation in Somalia.

“Humanitarian aid provided through the UN includes extensive support to address food insecurity, health needs, and the requirements of Internally Displaced Persons, among many other activities,” Mr. Swan said.

“Let me reiterate,” he continued, “the United Nations’ commitment to working closely with President Deni and his government to support the advancement of the people of Puntland and all Somalia.”

This year, a budget of $120 million was allocated for humanitarian, development, peace-building, security sector reform and democratization interventions led by 14 UN agencies, funds and programmes active in Puntland’s cities of Garowe, Bosaso and Galkayo.

As part of his initial round of in-person meetings with Somali leaders, the top UN official has already visited the Federal Member States of Jubaland, Galmudug, and South West State. He met with Federal President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in Mogadishu.

James Swan was appointed to his current position by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on 14 May 2024. He previously served as the UN chief’s Special Representative for Somalia and Head of UNSOM from 2019 to 2022.