African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)


A joint ATMIS – UPDF and SNAF logistics convoy was hit by a Command Wire Improvised Explosive Device (CWIED) yesterday along the Mogadishu-Buffow-Barawe route.

The attack claimed two lives and injured personnel from both ATMIS and SNAF. All casualties have been evacuated to medical facilities.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for a quick recovery of the injured.

This incident strengthens our resolve to support peace and security efforts in Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).