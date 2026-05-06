Hytera Communications (https://www.Hytera.com/en), a leading global provider of critical communications products and technologies, announced that it secured the completion of the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26, serving as the event's Official Event Supplier – Provider of Radio Communication. The elite global competition was held on May 2-3, 2026, at the National Stadium in Gaborone, the ‘Diamond City’.

Attracting the world’s fastest athletes, the World Athletics Relays is a world-class championship in the global sports calendar, celebrated for its dynamic and fast-paced format. As a critical qualifying event for both the World Athletics Championships and the Olympic Games, hosting this premier event in Gaborone was a significant moment for the international athletics community in the region.

To support the complex operational demands of the event, Hytera deployed an advanced professional communication solution that ensured seamless connectivity. The system provided instant, clear, and trustworthy group communications for staff across the entire venue, empowering event organizers, security personnel, medical teams, and volunteers to coordinate efficiently, ensuring smooth operations and enabling swift responses throughout the championship.

“The flawless execution of a major international event like the World Athletics Relays relies on perfect coordination,” said Theo Bogatsu, ICT Chairperson of Local Organization Committee(LOC). “Hytera’s communication solution was instrumental to our success. Their reliable network allowed our teams to stay connected, ensuring we delivered a safe and successful championship for everyone involved.”

“It was an honor for Hytera to support the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 and contribute to its success,” said Mark Zheng, Managing Director of Hytera Southern Africa. “This partnership aligns with our experience in supporting large-scale international events and conferences, where reliable communication plays a critical role in ensuring safe and coordinated operations. We are committed to constantly delivering innovative solutions, and this collaboration underscores our long-term dedication to supporting vibrant communities across the Southern Africa region.”

Contact details:

Zoey Xu

Email: zoey.xx.xu@hytera.com

Mobile: +86 18666076570

About Hytera:

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR<E convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn camera, control room, etc. Learn more at https://www.Hytera.com/en