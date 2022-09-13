Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/) is proud to announce Hon. Zhemu Soda of the Republic of Zimbabwe is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of Energy&Power Development for the Republic of Zimbabwe is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re honoured to have Hon. Zhemu Soda attend Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

The member of Parliament and cabinet minister is a welcome addition to the event. Hon. Zhemu Soda is responsible for administration of Energy related acts and implementation of policies in Zimbabwe. He has a BA in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Administration, according to his biography.

Drilling is just about to start in the northern part of Zimbabwe - the Cabora Bassa project - which will be watched with great interest to see what resource availability there is as well as the quality of the deposits. The project is 80% owned by Invictus, who have been prospecting for oil and gas deposits for the past four years in the Cabora Bassa and Zambezi basins.

This is needed now more than ever, as Zimbabwe has been experiencing large power shortages since Spring. Many of the older power plants in the country are undergoing repairs, while other plants are simply struggling with demand.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/Home) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.