In a significant step toward strengthening continental cooperation in the extractive industries, His Excellency Ambassador Allamaye Halina, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Republic of Chad, granted an official audience today to Her Excellency Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, African Union (AU) Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals (ETTIM).

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the International Mining, Quarrying, and Hydrocarbons Exhibition (SEMICA Chad 2026), served as a high-level platform to align the Republic of Chad’s "Vision 2030" with the broader objectives of the African Union’s "Agenda 2063."

During the deliberations, Commissioner Tatchouop Belobe underscored the indispensable role of the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) as the continent’s premier institution for sustainable resource management. She highlighted the Centre’s mandate in implementing continental frameworks that govern mineral exploration and the development of regional value chains.

A central point of the diplomatic exchange was the Commissioner’s formal encouragement for the Republic of Chad to spearhead the ratification of the AMDC Statute. Such a move would be instrumental in finalizing the Centre’s governing structure, thereby unlocking country-specific interventions designed to modernize Chad’s extractive sector through technical expertise and sustainable policy alignment.

The Commissioner expressed her profound satisfaction with the existing collaboration between the AU Commission and Chadian authorities. She emphasized a desire to further embed the Commission’s technical support within Chad’s ministerial departments to foster industrial growth and commercial resilience.

In response, Prime Minister Allamaye Halina congratulated the Commissioner on her mandate and reaffirmed Chad’s leadership role within African Union’s structures and the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC). The Prime Minister signaled the Government’s firm commitment to the AU’s continental programs, specifically pledging to prioritize the ratification process of the AMDC Statute.

The audience concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to a revitalized mining sector that serves as a catalyst for economic diversification. By structuring the development of natural resources through high-level continental partnerships, the Republic of Chad and the African Union Commission aim to ensure that the continent’s wealth translates into tangible prosperity for its citizens.

