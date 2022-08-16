The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande reached a mutual agreement with the Coastal College Administrator, Mr Ndoda Biyela to bring to a close the period of Administration, by end of August 2022.

The Department of Higher Education and Training has commenced with the process to appoint a permanent college Principal in order to bring certainty and stability to the college.

An acting Principal will be appointed as from next month whilst finalising the appointment of a permanent principal, a process that is at an advanced stage.

Mr Ndoda Biyela was appointed by the Minister as an Administrator at Coastal TVET College on the 1st December 2020. The Administrator was appointed to execute both the functions of governance and management.

Minister has noted several concerns that have been raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college. All these matters will be addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management.

Minister Nzimande wishes to thank all stakeholders including staff members, labour Unions and students for having worked with the Administrator in ensuring that the academic project is not compromised.

Minister Nzimande wishes to thank the Administrator for his willingness to serve the college and wishes him well in his future endeavours.