The HR/VP Kaja Kallas was in the country on March 23, 2026 as the EU and Nigerian took decisive steps to further strengthen their existing long-standing partnership; pursue their common interests; and defend their shared values in the current geopolitical context.

While in Abuja, the HR/VP co-chaired the 8th EU-Nigeria Ministerial Dialogue with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar. Before the Ministerial, Ms Kallas has met with members of the European Business Chamber (Eurocham) Nigeria, youth representatives and EU Heads of Mission. She also met with staffers of the EU Delegation and the leadership of the ECOWAS Commission before a bilateral with Ambassador Tuggar.

At the Ministerial Dialogue, the EU and Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment consolidating their strategic partnership on security, trade, and development. “In the current geopolitical context, the European Union is keen to enhance its partnership with Nigeria. Bringing more EU investment to Nigeria, aligning with the Renewed Hope agenda for the Nigerian Federal Government is a key priority for both sides in this regard,” the HR/VP stated.

After the Ministerial, the HR/VP and her team headed to Lagos for a bilateral with President Bola Tinubu. The President stressed the need for the EU and Nigeria to strengthen their partnership and “stick together” to defend their common interests. The HRVP identified the stability of Nigeria and West Africa as a key interest of the EU, even as President Tinubu called for closer EU cooperation in Nigeria’s fight against violent extremism.

Several Global Gateway projects were announced at a dedicated event by the sidelines of the Ministerial, in a separate event co-chaired by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, and the Director for Africa, INTPA, Stefano Signore. Representatives of Nigerian institutions and partners organisations, including the Bank of Industry, Presidential Healthcare Value Chain initiative, Gates Foundation, attended the event. Representatives from Austria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia and the EIB stood in for Team Europe.