People living in large parts of South Sudan, already plagued by devastating floods since 2019, are bracing themselves for what might come this year, with weather forecasters warning for the worst.

For this reason, a high-level delegation led by the government’s National Task Force and accompanied by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) recently visited Bor to verify what actions that need to be taken to protect residents, livelihoods and property during the peak of the rainy season.

“We are satisfied with the current preparatory work undertaken to mitigate flooding in Jonglei, but it’s critical for us to maintain constant communication with the state’s flood management committee for further close coordination,” asserted Albino Akol Atak, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

With more than one million people in Jonglei alone considered to be at risk of being affected by floods, taking stock of the state’s preparedness for rising water levels is vital. On the ground, the visiting delegation could gain insights into specific challenges and pinpointed areas of particular interest, both as places where potential mitigating efforts may be needed and as ground considered safe for residents who may need to be relocated.

The Jonglei high-level flood management committee presented the delegation with its masterplan, which includes both the construction of dykes and culverts and the establishment of subcommittees to oversee the readiness for floods at the county level.

Two priorities identified by the state committee are to strengthen key infrastructure and reintegrate internally displaced persons into existing communities. Securing the 25 million dollars needed to implement these plans has, however, proved difficult.

“We urge all members of the UN family and non-governmental organizations to support us. With our limited capacity, the state government cannot tackle this challenge alone,” affirmed Atong Kuol Manyang, Jonglei State’s Deputy Governor and Chairperson of its Flood Committee.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UNMISS Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian&Resident Coordinator, pledged that the world body’s different entities in South Sudan will assist government flood mitigation efforts to the best of their abilities.

“UNMISS is collaborating with the government and humanitarian partners to improve early warning systems by incorporating conflict analysis to identify potential flashpoints, inform preventive measures, and provide technical assistance to state-level flood committees,” she specified.

Resident Coordinator Gbebo, who together with the National Task Force also listened to the concerns of traditional leaders, women’s representatives and other community members – notably the triple threat of climate, insecurity and hunger – will accompany government officials on similar upcoming visits to other states deemed particularly vulnerable to floods. Apart from Jonglei, they are Upper Nile, Unity, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, and Central Equatoria.

During its visit to Bor, the high-level delegation stressed the need for stakeholders to raise awareness on potential risks, not least of displacements and loss of livelihoods and property, also at the grassroots level.