High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in the United Kingdom Rohitha Bogollagama met the new South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola at the Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the 30th Year of South Africa’s Democracy. The event was hosted by the High Commission of South Africa in London on 16 July 2024 at Westminster Abbey.

High Commissioner Bogollagama and Minister Lamola exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and South Africa as well as ties within the Commonwealth. Both dignitaries expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation and deeper ties between their respective governments.

