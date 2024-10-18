Delegates will gather in the Mother City in South Africa this month, when the second annual Healthcare Indaba takes place at Cape Town’s CTICC. The two-day event forms part of the 2024 edition of Africa Health Congress (www.AfricaHealthExhibition.com), the premier healthcare gathering on the African continent.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, the Healthcare Indaba 2024 expands to a two-day format. It dives into the realms of Global Health on day one and exploring AI&Digital Health on day two of the Congress (running from 22 to 24 October 2024).

Another new element to the Congress and the Indaba deliberations, is the dedicated forum within the Africa Health Congress 2024 entitled, “EmpowHER: Women in Healthcare”.

“Our goal is to create a lasting brand that celebrates female leadership and fosters a supportive community. Our audience is eager to gain insights into the realities of leadership in healthcare and understand the journey it takes to reach the top. The mandate for our speakers will be candidness and honesty, they will share their personal experiences, challenges, and successes in the hopes of inspiring the audience. Their stories and insights will help ensure the long-term sustainability of our industry through supporting women and celebrating their successes,” says Cynthia Makarutse, spokesperson for the organisers of Africa Health.

“Much like the Mining and Tourism Indabas which inspired it, the Healthcare Indaba has emerged as a crucial platform for shaping the future of our industry on the continent. This year's focus aligns with our commitment to position Africa at the forefront of medical innovation with worldwide impact,” says Makarutse.

The Indaba will feature discussions led by some of the most influential voices in African healthcare and technology.

“Global Health” – Africa claiming its right place on global stage.

Head of the Global Surgery Division at the University of Cape Town, Professor Salome Maswime, will chair the Global Health deliberations of the Indaba on day one. She explains that she is excited about hosting a dynamic programme that brings leaders together from all over the world and from all sectors.

“We hope to have thought provoking sessions about the role of Africa on the Global Health Stage. This will be a first for Africa Health, with the Vice President of the United Nations Foundation delivering the keynote on Global Health strategies for a resilient future,” she adds.

“I think most importantly it gives us an opportunity to discuss and find consensus on the strategies for Global Health and to align on international programmes, and to collaborate on new and strategic programmes. Many of us are involved on international Global Health platforms, yet the global health agenda is still mainly driven and owned by high income countries. We have an opportunity to re-imagine the future of Global Health for Africa.

“It is time for Africa to get involved on all matters related to Global Health. We cannot afford to be left behind. We have an obligation to provide universal health coverage and to improve healthcare in Africa,” says Maswime.

“AI&Digital Health” – building sustainable solutions.

The second day of Indaba 2024 (on Wednesday 23 October) shines the spotlight on AI&Digital Health.

“The significance of this event lies in its ability to convene leading industry experts, innovators and key stakeholders from across the continent to address pressing healthcare challenges and explore transformative solutions,” says Dr Mories Atoki, CEO of ABCHealth and a speaker on the day.

“The ABCHealth side forum on Digital Health will serve as a platform to discuss how AI and digital health can revolutionize healthcare delivery, making it more accessible and efficient. It is a critical moment for both the private and public sectors to explore more and collaborate on building sustainable systems that address Africa’s unique healthcare needs through AI.”

For the people of Africa, Dr Atoki believes this congress provides hope.

“The conversations and outcomes from these sessions will not only influence policy but also drive tangible improvements in healthcare services, enhancing quality of life and reducing healthcare inequalities across the continent.

“For the medical sector, it presents a unique opportunity to explore new opportunities, strengthen partnerships, share groundbreaking innovations, and leverage digital health means to drive healthcare accessibility and efficiency. This signifies progress toward better healthcare outcomes through improved access, affordability, and quality of care. By highlighting the potential of AI and digital health, we can pave the way for more inclusive, patient-centric care which can also bridge gaps in underserved areas,” she says.

“Africa’s healthcare future relies largely on embracing digital interventions. AI and digital health are not just trends—they are an essential part of a globally advancing economy that can help solve some of the continent’s most pressing healthcare challenges, from limited access, specialized care to overburdened systems.

“Achieving this on a large scale requires robust ecosystems, supported by both regulatory frameworks and financial investments. Policy reforms and investments are essential to creating a thriving digital health ecosystem. It will also require multi-sector partnerships that prioritize patient safety, data protection, and equitable access and inclusivity,” says Dr Atoki.

“AI&Digital Health: The need to first address health data accessibility.”

“We cannot hope to effectively use the rapidly increasing AI set of commodities that are becoming available globally in Africa, before we first address health data accessibility and governance locally” says Dr Chris Fourie, a medical doctor, machine learning operations (MLOps) engineer, researcher and online grassroots community organiser.

As another speaker on day two, he says: “My presentation is related to the foundation that we need (i.e. health data accessibility) in order to do any kind of quantitative analysis, data science, machine learning, or AI for health in Africa. When considering the potential impact and significance of these in Africa, a good place to start is with understanding the burden of disease in Africa.”

“Regularly published Global Burden of Disease data shows us that infectious disease and maternal child health are consistently top of the list for Africa. These should be considered when deciding where data science and AI interventions could target. As an example, Africa would stand to benefit a great amount from interventions that can drop the cost and increase the efficacy of primary health interventions,” says Fourie.

“While the scope for what AI can do is really broad, for Africa the capacity to help collect and utilise data for primary and pre-primary care could generate immense impact.”

Fourie says this could be realised as:

Broader and interactive patient health education (especially if in one’s their own language) making existing health information more accessible.

Better health service accessibility e.g. Encrypted / safe remote conversational / natural language health data collection. Cost-effective, early and automated diagnosis and triage using multimodal data from existing patient records and new data from e.g. mobile personal devices.

Rapid and higher quality patient data linkage / aggregation and government action related to this data - e.g. the growth of national health data centres in the global south – this is very useful for toward data driven public health policy development.

Lower cost and quicker drug development e.g. to address rising resistance.

Personalised healthcare and clinical decision support tools, with data driven patient follow up, treatment tracking and dynamic treatment adjustment.

“I would like to see the initiation and ongoing development of multidisciplinary, multi-stakeholder, participatory collectives to help provide effective channels of communication and cooperation between patients, healthcare service providers, researcher, funders and policy makers toward a future culture of open science and sustainable health equity.”

EmpowHER: Women in Healthcare: The power of she – A new class of women leaders.

Day three of the Africa Health Congress will see a long list of leading female voices in the healthcare space sharing their stories at a dedicated forum that celebrates female leadership and fosters a supportive community.

“Everything we are doing at Congress this year is about tackling the challenges wherever they may be located in the healthcare space and finding solutions. This is the same motivation also for EmpowHER as we invite trailblazing women from across Africa's healthcare scene to unite!

“This summit will ignite community, growth, and empowerment for established and emerging leaders. Through dynamic panels and keynotes, shatter personal and professional boundaries and emerge ready to champion change for women in leadership” says Cynthia Makarutse, spokesperson for the organisers of Africa Health.

Speakers on the day include the Chief Scientific Officer at the SA Medical Research Council Professor Glenda Gray, Microsoft’s Kenya Country General Manager Phyllis Migwi, the World Bank’s Lead: AI for Human Development Marelize Prestidge, and Wesgro’s HealthTech Ecosystem Manager Mandi Swanepoel.

Indaba – an ecosystem of innovation.

"The Healthcare Indaba has become the intellectual core of Africa Health; it's a catalyst for change on a global scale,” says Makarutse.

“By bringing together diverse stakeholders at the highest echelons of their various fields in healthcare – including policymakers, facility directors, entrepreneurs, and academics – we are establishing an ecosystem of innovation that can truly transform healthcare delivery across Africa and inspire solutions worldwide.”

