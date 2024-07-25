The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that H.E. Joash Arthur Maangi, High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya to Uganda has presented copies of his Letters of Credence to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, Hon John Mulimba. The formal ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underscoring the longstanding and cordial relations between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Uganda.

During the meeting, Hon John Mulimba extended a warm welcome to H.E. Joash Arthur Maangi, expressing Uganda’s commitment to further strengthening the bilateral ties that have been fostered over many years. He highlighted the mutual respect and cooperation that characterize the relationship between the two countries and underscored Uganda's readiness to explore new avenues of collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

H.E. Joash Arthur Maangi conveyed warm greetings from President William Ruto, and the people of the Republic of Kenya, reaffirming Kenya’s dedication to enhancing diplomatic and economic relations with Uganda. He emphasized the importance of continued economic and diplomatic cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges, and in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development. High Commissioner-designate Maangi stated that Uganda was Kenya’s biggest trading partner and further informed that majority of food feeding Kenya and fresh fruits come from Uganda. Stating that he was privileged to be posted to Uganda and key among the areas of cooperation to be tackled was the cross-border conflict along the Turkana region and Karamoja. He further informed that President Ruto was considering increasing the One Stop Border Posts from two in order to further ease trade between Uganda and Kenya.

Minister Mulimba assured H.E Joash Arthur Maangi of the Ministry’s full support during his tenure and expressed optimism that his appointment will usher in a new chapter of robust and dynamic relations between Kenya and Uganda. He called for a shift in the East African Community Integration from Summit level to people-to-people integration in order to realize the actual economic and social benefits.

The presentation of the letter of credence marks a significant step in fortifying the ties between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Uganda, reflecting a shared vision of progress and prosperity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to a productive and mutually beneficial engagement with H.E. Joash Arthur Maangi High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Kenya to Uganda.