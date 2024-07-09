H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, toured several departments in the Ministry’s office to follow up on the progress of work, with the participation of Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim, Permanent Under Secretary of the Ministry. H.E. also continued her meetings with the directors of the Ministry and different departments.

During the tour, Al-Mashat greeted many of the employees at the Ministry, underscoring the importance of steadfastly pursuing and implementing the ministry’s strategic work plans. Emphasizing a vision centered on inclusive growth and sustainable economic development, H.E. highlighted the ministry’s pivotal role in supporting Egypt’s efforts in working towards macroeconomic stability, thus accelerating comprehensive and sustainable development.

Al-Mashat stressed the importance of enhancing work efficiency within the framework of both the planning and economic development, as well as the international cooperation files. Central to the agenda is a focus on the new government's program for the next 3 years, with a particular focus on investing in human capital, alongside utilizing various tools and mechanisms to strengthen the pillars of economic advancement within the economic reform process, enhancing the efficiency of public investments, and unlocking more private sector participation in development, thus boosting growth rates and creating more job opportunities.

The Minister stressed the importance of ensuring seamless coordination, synergy and coordination between relevant entities and ministries in order to achieve progress towards the Egyptian government’s program, enhance the efficiency of public investments, follow up on the executive position of the country’s economic and social development plan, and projects in the governorates and overcoming any obstacles in their implementation.

Furthermore, Minister Al-Mashat noted the importance of integration between the financing tools available from multilateral and bilateral development partners, and planning mechanisms, to advance efforts towards implementing the government’s goals and meet the needs of Egyptian citizens, particularly in terms of investing in human capital and empowering the private sector; poised to drive sustainable economic growth.

During the tour, the Ministry’s employees congratulated Al-Mashat on assuming the portfolio of the Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and they affirmed their steadfast commitment to advancing the Ministry’s role in achieving national objectives.