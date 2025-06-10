In Bambouti, Haut-Mbomou, MINUSCA launched the 8th phase of the Community Violence Reduction Program on May 27, 2025. Lasting three months, it will focus on Cash For Work and vocational training for the benefit of 160 participants, including 90 women. An opportunity for the youth of the locality to be able to take charge of themselves.

The training will include sewing, carpentry, masonry and sanitation actions. Some beneficiaries express their joy and emphasize that the money they will receive will help them start income-generating activities.

"I express my gratitude to MINUSCA, because the work I will do will help me to become financially independent. When I receive the money, I will start investing in Income-Generating Activities," said Suzanne Mbate, one of the beneficiaries.

Many participants in the professional training recognize the benefits of this initiative, both for the community and for themselves. Beneficiaries of past editions of the Programme are currently engaged in income-generating activities. These initiatives help to reduce acts of violence in the community.

The mayor of Bambouti, Anne-Marie Sioukarani, welcomes this program which will contribute to the development of the region: "This initiative will contribute effectively to the development of the locality. Because it is a good thing for the youth of Bambouti who, for several years, had nothing to do as an activity or training. The launch of the CVR 8 project will help young people to take charge of themselves."

It should be noted that the sanitation work will take place in particular at the town hall and the sub-prefecture.