Now in its 11th year, The Africa Debate 2025 returns as London’s leading Africa-focused investment forum, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, and investors at the prestigious Guildhall on 2 July 2025.

At a time when Africa’s economic transformation is at a critical inflection point, this year’s debate will focus on “Harnessing Natural Capital for Growth.” With 60% of the world’s richest solar resources and a wealth of critical minerals crucial to next-generation industries, Africa is positioned at the centre of the global energy transition. However, realising this opportunity requires more than just resource extraction. The focus must shift towards bold policy reforms, investment in value chains, and partnerships that promote industrial growth, ensuring Africa is not just a supplier of raw materials but a leader in global markets.

“Africa is no longer defined by its raw materials - it is emerging as a global force in advanced industries, sustainable energy, and digital innovation,” said Chantelé Carrington, CEO at Invest Africa. “The challenge now is not just unlocking potential, but turning ambition into action. This year’s debate will bring together visionary leaders and investors to shape the strategies that will drive Africa’s next phase of economic transformation.”

Key Themes Driving The Africa Debate

This year’s discussions will focus on four central themes shaping Africa’s investment landscape:

Africa’s Role in Global Supply Chains: With demand for green energy and digital infrastructure surging, Africa has a unique opportunity to move up the value chain and position itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrialisation. At The Africa Debate, we will explore the policies, investments, and trade agreements needed to ensure that Africa captures greater economic value from its natural capital rather than exporting it in its raw form.

Mobilising Capital for Natural Resources: Unlocking Africa's vast resources requires smart, structured finance. Traditional funding models have fallen short in mobilising the capital needed for infrastructure, energy, and industrialisation. At The Africa Debate, we will examine how blended finance, innovative investment vehicles, and risk-mitigation tools can de-risk projects and bridge Africa's financing gap.

Digitalising Natural Capital: Africa loses an estimated $88.6 billion annually to illicit financial flows, opaque commodity trading and resource mispricing. Could blockchain technology provide the transparency and security needed to capture fair value from resources? At The Africa Debate, we will explore whether blockchain and digital solutions can revolutionise governance in extractives, sustainable agriculture, and carbon markets.

Industrialisation and Energy: Africa must triple its energy generation capacity by 2040 to meet growing industrial and consumer demand, yet investment in the energy sector remains fragmented and inconsistent. At The Africa Debate, we will explore bankable energy solutions—from renewables and gas to nuclear—and discuss the financing models needed to ensure Africa secures reliable, sustainable, and scalable energy for industrial growth.

The Africa Debate 2025 offers a unique platform for deal-making, strategic discussions and networking that will shape the future of trade and investment across the continent. Attendees will gain exclusive insights from high-level industry leaders, investors, and policymakers driving Africa’s economic transformation. Join us on 2 July 2025 at London’s Guildhall for a day of unparalleled thought leadership and opportunity. Register now at The Africa Debate 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/4hj6zsc).

Media Contact:

Invest Africa

Email: pippa.vanbreda@investafrica.com

Websites:

Invest Africa: www.InvestAfrica.com

The Africa Debate: https://TheAfricaDebate.com

About The Africa Debate:

The Africa Debate is London’s premier investment forum dedicated to shaping the future of African trade, investment, and economic transformation. Now in its 11th year, the event serves as a critical platform for global businesses, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to engage in high-level discussions on Africa’s evolving role in the global economy.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform with over sixty years of expertise in Africa, dedicated to connecting businesses with unique opportunities across the continent. Their global network comprises more than 400 member companies, including multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service providers, government bodies, and entrepreneurs. With chapters in Kenya, South Africa, the UAE, the UK, and the US, Invest Africa leverages their global reach, market intelligence, and extensive network to support and connect businesses. As a trusted gateway into Africa, they drive socio-economic growth by facilitating sustainable capital flows and providing strategic insights through our membership, consultancy services, and dynamic events programme.