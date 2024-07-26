A domestic court in Guinea is scheduled to deliver a verdict, including on reparations claims, on July 31, 2024, in the landmark trial of 11 men accused of responsibility for the country’s horrific 2009 stadium massacre, Human Rights Watch said today. The organization has released an updated question-and-answer document about the proceedings.

On the morning of September 28, 2009, several hundred members of Guinea’s security forces burst into a stadium in the country’s capital, Conakry, and opened fire on tens of thousands of opposition supporters peacefully gathered there. By late afternoon, at least 150 Guineans lay dead or dying in and around the stadium complex, and dozens of women at the rally suffered brutal sexual violence at the hands of security forces. Following the violence, security forces organized a cover-up, burying bodies in mass graves.

“The anticipated judgement provides a long-awaited moment of truth for victims and their families who have repeatedly called for holding the people responsible for the 2009 stadium massacre to account,” said Tamara Aburamadan, international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch. “Fifteen years on, victims and survivors deserve justice.”

The question-and-answer document details the following:

Key background to the trial;

11 defendants’ identities and their trial rights;

Guinea’s current political context;

Key challenges during the proceedings and open questions around delays, security, resources, and the prosecution’s request to reclassify the charges as crimes against humanity ;

; The role of victims and survivors in the trial and the right of victims to reparations;

Recommendations to Guinean authorities and international entities to continue to support justice efforts.

An annex to the document provides a detailed summary recapping 18 months of trial proceedings, based on Human Rights Watch’s monitoring and media reports.

The trial is the first of its kind against high-level officials for committing human rights atrocities of this scale in the country. These landmark trial proceedings were followed and discussed nationwide across Guinea.

The verdict day is expected to attract attention, similar to the opening day of the trial on September 28, 2022. The courtroom was packed with victims and their family members and media, while the trial was broadcast live on Guinean television and on YouTube.

Guinean and international media as well as observers can follow the live broadcast of the verdict and can also seek accreditation to attend the hearing in Conakry.

The trial deserves international attention due to the gravity of the crimes and also because it shows that domestic courts are essential in combating impunity. Lessons from Guinea could have an important role to play in encouraging best practices in the country and globally, Human Rights Watch said.