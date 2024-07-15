The graduation ceremony of the 36th round of the National Service and the 30th anniversary of the National Service’s inception was colorfully conducted yesterday in Sawa under the theme “Sawa – 30 Years of Cohesive Journey.”

The ceremony was attended by President Isaias Afwerki, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Military Commanders, other Government officials, and parents.

In his keynote address, President Isaias stated that the graduation of the 36th round comes at an auspicious moment when a comprehensive assessment is being conducted on the aggregate impact and contribution of the National Service over the past decades. This assessment is being carried out in the context of Government policy perspectives on the National Service as the principal vehicle of nation-building, against the backdrop of various international and regional developments.

President Isaias emphasized that, given the distinct national realities; there has been a consistent focus on the development of human resources as a principal and sustainable element of national wealth. The overarching objective is to imbue and empower citizens with knowledge, profession, skills, experiences, and awareness, thereby multiplying every citizen’s contribution to national development.

Addressing the graduates of the 36th round, President Isaias remarked that as they embark on the first chapter, following 12 years of schooling, many more chapters lie ahead in their lives. Regardless of the outcomes of the School Leaving Examination, they must always strive to deepen their academic knowledge and proficiency, acquire skills and experiences through diligent efforts, and work hard without respite.

In his report, Col. Debesai Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, noted that 50.2% of the 36th round of the National Service graduates were females who successfully completed the standard 12th-grade academic education, as well as political and military training.

The ceremony featured cultural and artistic programs depicting the 30-year journey of the National Service Training Center.

President Isaias Afwerki also officially opened a painting and photo exhibition in Sawa in connection with the 30th anniversary of the National Service’s inception and the graduation of the 36th round. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with members of the 1st round of the National Service and the Sawa National Service Training Center.