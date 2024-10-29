The government has released KES 9 billion to the Social Health Authority (SHA) to address outstanding bills incurred by healthcare facilities under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

This announcement comes 29 days after the rollout of SHA, with Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, confirming that the funds will be disbursed to facilities by the end of this week, including KES 1 billion allocated for the Linda Mama program to secure free maternal healthcare.

Mr. Kimtai made these remarks in Nakuru County during the inauguration of the Rift Region Multi-Sectoral Committee, which includes County Executive Committees (CECs) and County Commissioners from Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Turkana, Narok, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Samburu, Elgeyo, and Nakuru. The committee is tasked with steering registration efforts for SHA.

He emphasized the ministry’s commitment to timely claim payments, now monitored daily and capped at a 90-day processing period to enhance transparency. “We’re committed to addressing challenges to ensure no patient is turned away,” Mr. Kimtai affirmed. Kimtai encouraged county governments to increase public awareness, registration, and the identification of indigent citizens to expand healthcare coverage.

In support of SHA’s rollout, the government has signed 26 agreements with the Council of Governors (CoG) to enhance medical equipment services in public facilities and has deployed 70 technical officers to assist county healthcare facilities. Mr. Kimtai stated, “Counties must take ownership to drive this initiative effectively. SHA enables our healthcare system to deliver timely, quality care for all.”