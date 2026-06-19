The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare announced that, from 2004 to 2025, the Government of Eritrea disbursed over 6.2 billion Nakfa in support of families of martyrs.

Noting that the Government of Eritrea began extending support to families of martyrs in 1995, Mr. Zerai Tekleab, Director of Families of Martyrs’ Welfare at the Ministry, said that initially 10 thousand Nakfa was distributed to families of martyrs for each martyr.

Mr. Zerai went on to say that following the issuance of Proclamation No. 137/2003, aimed at sustainably extending support to families of martyrs, 500 Nakfa has been distributed monthly to families of martyrs for each martyr since January 2004.

Mr. Zerai also said that, as part of efforts to enable families of martyrs to become self-supportive, over 27 million Nakfa has been invested in rehabilitating families of martyrs through livestock and small-scale trade activities.

Regarding the contribution of nationals inside the country and abroad, Mr. Zerai said that every national in the Diaspora has taken the initiative to contribute 720 US dollars over two years, while others have assumed the responsibility of permanently supporting individual families of martyrs.

Mr. Zerai indicated that over the past 22 years, nationals inside the country and abroad have contributed over 202 million Nakfa, benefiting 24 thousand 545 families of martyrs.

Noting that nationals inside the country, including students, Government and PFDJ workers, as well as associations, are making valuable contributions in support of families of martyrs, Mr. Zerai called on every citizen to follow the noble initiative.