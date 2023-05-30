GoGlobal (https://GoGlobalgeo.com/), a leading Employer of Record (EOR) is expanding its global footprint with the launch of on-the-ground offices in 18 African countries. The strategic move allows GoGlobal to offer comprehensive local coverage in one-third of the African continent, positioning the company as a key player in supporting multinational companies (MNCs) expanding into Africa.

Nick Broughton (https://apo-opa.info/3WEUgO2), Partner at GoGlobal, says, “Africa has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a future prospect to a region teeming with immediate opportunities. With its youthful, talented and highly educated workforce, Africa is a dynamic hub of business potential.”

For companies looking to expand globally in industries such as technology, agribusiness, NGOs, financial services, construction and engineering, Africa is emerging as a land of boundless opportunities. With a growing population, a pool of talented professionals, a promising economy, robust infrastructure development and investor-friendly policies, Africa is quickly becoming top of mind for MNCs worldwide.

Africa's strategic positioning as a hub for international business presents a multitude of benefits, particularly for companies from China, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America. As part of its expansion, GoGlobal is providing end-to-end recruitment solutions, enabling MNCs to build exceptional teams in Africa and secure the right talent for their needs. By tapping into Africa’s vast talent pool, MNCs benefit from a dynamic workforce, gaining access to localized insights and cost-effective operations.

“Partnering with an EOR is a way for companies to accelerate their growth strategy in Africa,” says Ashwin Tirvassen (https://apo-opa.info/3IHD6tx), Africa Regional Director, GoGlobal. “Strategic companies are choosing to partner with GoGlobal to navigate cross-border human resources, which can be complex.”

GoGlobal has in-country experts in Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Broughton adds, “Our deep knowledge of each country’s unique cultural customs, language and regulatory environment enables us to provide tailored and personalized solutions to MNCs, empowering them to expand quickly, cost-effectively and compliantly.”

About GoGlobal:

GoGlobal (https://GoGlobalgeo.com/) is a people-first international HR and Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed, naturally diverse remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology-enabled EOR solution allows companies of all sizes to hire people anywhere in the world without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. With a presence in over 120 countries on six continents and growing, GoGlobal helps clients recruit, hire, manage, and pay exceptional talent – quickly, cost-effectively, and compliantly.