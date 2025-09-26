IAEOGS 2025 to convene world-class speaker faculty of global, regional and domestic energy leaders in Windhoek, from the 6th -10th of October 2025

IAEOG Summit agenda to address key topics, including; Energy access, Local content, LNG security, decarbonisation, hydrogen and ammonia market growth, carbon pricing, and clean energy investment

It would feature panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions, high-level CEO dialogues, policy roundtables, and investor-led sessions shaping the future of Africa’s energy system and of the wider region and a charity golf tournament, award presentations, tours and a host of others.

The super hybrid event is an independent initiative in support of the AfCFTA drive to contribute to establishing regional value chains in Africa, enabling investment and job creation in the continent. The ultimate goal of the summit is to create a platform for global trade, intra-Africa trade and guarantee energy security in Africa.

The overall mandate of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market with a population of about 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of approximately US$ 3.4 trillion. According to recent reports Intra-African trade is still below 15% despite efforts to promote it through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Increased intra-African trade is seen as crucial for regional development, as it can lead to economic diversification, job creation, and increased competitiveness, this is what the summit seeks to achieve.

IAEOGS 2025 is a major gathering for the energy, oil and gas industry, drawing participants from various sectors. High-level delegates, including government officials, industry leaders, and international representatives, attend the summit. The event focuses on discussions, networking, and deal-making opportunities, fostering collaboration and sustainable development within the oil and gas sector.

As part of Dangote Group’s $20 billion investment in Africa’s energy future, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to establish a major fuel storage and distribution terminal at Walvis Bay Port, Namibia.

The terminal will feature storage tanks with a combined capacity of at least 1.6 million barrels of petrol and diesel, creating a strategic supply base for Southern Africa. The facility is expected to serve as a central distribution point for Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and potentially the Democratic Republic of Congo, extending the reach of fuel refined in Nigeria.

This development has the potential to reshape Southern Africa’s fuel supply dynamics, as the region currently depends heavily on South African refineries, many of which are either out dated, underperforming, or non-operational. By introducing a new regional supply hub, the project is expected to enhance competition and strengthen energy security.

Positioned within Walvis Bay’s strategic harbour, the development affirms Namibia’s growing role as a gateway for regional fuel distribution while complementing the country’s emerging oil boom and strengthening its position as a rising energy hub in Africa.

Strategic Outcomes of Your Participation

Access to unprecedented investment opportunities in Africa’s energy, oil, and gas sector.

Direct engagement in 500+ curated B2B and B2G meetings, facilitating deal-making and partnerships.

Opportunity to secure a share of $1 billion+ projected investment deals during the summit week.

Networking with over 1,000 delegates, 250 exhibitors, and 200 speakers from 45+ countries.

Participation in high-level policy dialogues and sector-focused panels shaping Africa’s energy future.

Visibility for your organization at Africa’s premier energy investment platform, supported by governments and industry leaders.

Exposure to local and international financiers, project developers, and policymakers.

Brand strengthening through exhibitions, sponsorships, and recognition opportunities.

Contribution to Africa’s socio-economic development and inclusive energy transition.

Objectives of IAEOGS

The International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS) is more than a gathering of industry players, it is a catalyst for Africa’s transformation. With the theme “Getting it Right”, the summit seeks to confront Africa’s urgent energy challenges head-on, ensuring that vast natural resources translate into socio-economic development and poverty alleviation. Its objectives are —

To unite global financiers, developers, and industry leaders in shaping Africa’s energy, oil, and gas landscape.

in shaping Africa’s energy, oil, and gas landscape. To attract foreign and local investment into Africa’s energy sector, particularly Namibia’s emerging oil and gas frontier.

into Africa’s energy sector, particularly Namibia’s emerging oil and gas frontier. To serve as a bridge between African companies and international counterparts for partnerships and collaboration.

for partnerships and collaboration. To facilitate dialogue on energy transition , local content, infrastructure development, and climate finance.

, local content, infrastructure development, and climate finance. To accelerate energy access and localize value chains for sustainable socio-economic growth.

for sustainable socio-economic growth. To showcase Africa’s energy opportunities under AfCFTA , strengthening continental trade and integration.

strengthening continental trade and integration. To provide a platform for business-to-business and business-to-government engagement .

To honor innovation, leadership, and sustainable practices in the African energy sector.

in the African energy sector. To promote inclusive development through initiatives like the Charity Golf Tournament supporting youth entrepreneurship and technical education.

O&L Leisure has joined the list of sponsors and partners for the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS) 22025

Proudly owned by the Ohlthaver&List Group, with its foundations firmly rooted in Namibia since 1919, O&L Leisure offers a truly unique and heartfelt hospitality experience. At the core of the company is a genuine love for the country, which shines through in every guest interaction, turning each stay into a memorable journey. "Namibia Through Our Eyes" is O&L Leisure’s slogan and the guiding philosophy of the brand. It represents a commitment to showing the world the true spirit of Namibia through a lens of authenticity, care and passion. The company is guided by a purpose of creating a future, enhancing life, and an unwavering commitment to the O&L Persona, by delivering exceptional world-class experiences across six iconic properties, namely Strand Hotel Swakopmund, Mokuti Etosha, Midgard Otjihavera Windhoek, Chobe Water Villas Zambezi, Le Mirage Sossusvlei, and Divava Okavango.

The Board of Directors of African Peace Organization has announced the appointment of Ms. Naomi Kamati MD of Eltuna Energies as a board member and the new Group Country Director for Namibia and South Africa effective 1st August 2025.

As part of her responsibilities, Naomi will support the Board in driving the Group’s strategic vision and harnessing greater wealth building opportunities among several other roles.

For more information or to register for IAEOGS&Exhibition 2025, please visit: www.IAEOGS.com

