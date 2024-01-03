The Black Impact Foundation is proud to host the third edition of the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (https://GlobalBlackImpact.com), taking place in Dubai on February 27, 2024. This prestigious event, organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/), centers around the theme of Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity, encapsulating the profound impact of Black individuals across various fields, from sports and technology to finance and the arts. The event honors the achievements and untapped potential of Black entrepreneurs, innovators, civil society advocates and leaders. GBIS serves as a platform for networking, celebration and the realization of the true potential of a united global Black community.

Across every facet of society, Black individuals and organizations are breaking barriers, driving innovation and contributing to global economies across sectors. In terms of female pioneers, Ursula Burns – the first Black woman to become CEO of a Fortune 500 company – or Rihanna – entertainer turned beauty mogul – or Oprah Winfrey – the first Black female billionaire – showcase the power of Black entrepreneurship. Individuals like Dorothy Vaughan, a NASA computer technician, and Lisa Gelobter, a software engineer notable leader in the IT industry – have also left a lasting impact, inspiring future generations in business and technology.

Strong leadership plays a crucial role in shaping the world and driving social progress. Figures like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. have become global icons of activism and reconciliation. Their legacies serve as powerful reminders that Black leaders can make a profound difference in the world. Women in leadership such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia's first elected female Head of State; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization; and Wangari Muta Maathai, the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, all pave the way for women of color to contribute to global progress and peace.

In sports, Black athletes like Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have not only shattered records, but also become sources of inspiration for aspiring athletes worldwide. Hamilton's dominance in Formula One racing and Williams' unrivaled dexterity on the tennis court redefine excellence in their respective sports. GBIS celebrates these trailblazers and their unwavering spirit and commitment to their craft.

The realm of arts and literature has also been profoundly impacted by Black voices. Toni Morrison, the first Black woman to receive a Nobel Prize in literature, challenged traditional narratives, paving the way for more inclusive representation in the arts. Maya Angelou, a renowned writer, poet and activist, used her evocative storytelling and powerful prose to ignite positive change globally. These luminaries inspire future generations to embrace diverse perspectives and expand the boundaries of storytelling. GBIS 2024 will showcase black voices in the arts and literature space, sharing their creativity and inspiring stories.

Against this backdrop, GBIS 2024 creates a world where Black excellence knows no bounds. The event celebrates the remarkable achievements, contributions and influence of Black leaders and innovators across various fields, including business, technology, sports, leadership, arts, and literature.

