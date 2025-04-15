GITEX AFRICA Morocco (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent’s largest tech and startup show today opened its doors to the biggest players across the local, regional and international digital landscapes, turning the city of Marrakech into an epicentre of advanced technology, talent, and transformation.

Running until 16 April, GITEX AFRICA Morocco is held under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, the authority of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in partnership with Digital Development Agency (ADD), and organised by KAOUN International – the overseas event agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and organiser of GITEX events globally.

Her Excellency, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Government of Morocco opened the show’s inauguration ceremony to welcome participants from over 130 countries, 1,450 exhibitors, 350 global investors, and 650 conference speakers.

The opening address was delivered as part of the inauguration panel session made up from key dignitaries, including H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, Government of the United Arab Emirates, and Mr. Chakib Alj, the President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

Her Excellency, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Government of Morocco, said: “GITEX AFRICA affirms the growing importance of the digital economy, which represents today 15% of global GDP, or some $6.5 trillion. Aware of the challenges of this digital revolution, the Kingdom of Morocco is actively committed to building a future where digitalization, and through it AI, constitutes a lever for progress, for the benefit of all. It is in this sense that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, affirmed in his speech to the Extraordinary Summit of heads of state and government of the African Union in Kigali, in March 2018: “Africa is on its way to becoming a global digital laboratory.” A wise and enlightened vision that continues to guide the initiatives of our country and our continent.”

Mr. Mohammed Drissi Melyani, Director General of the Digital Development Agency, said: “This international event, organised under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI may God Assist Him, has become one of the most prominent digital and technological gatherings on the African and international levels. It is no longer just an occasion to showcase the latest innovations, but has become a strategic place to strengthen digital inclusion between African countries, to build bridges of cooperation with our international partners, and to accelerate the pace of sustainable digital transformation. This reflects our firm ambition and strong commitment to achieve an inclusive digital transition and to establishing a new digital culture that prioritises the advancement of administration, entrepreneurial fabric, and society, as well as to build of a developed and competitive digital economy.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Chief Executive Officer, KAOUN International, said: “As we enter the third edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco, there is a strong sense of momentum and purpose. This event has evolved into a powerful platform driving Africa’s digital future and, with AI at the forefront of global innovation, Morocco is positioning itself as a hub for an incredible transformation across the continent. This is backed by ambitious national strategies, a vibrant ecosystem of startups, and growing international partnerships. GITEX AFRICA Morocco serves not just as a showcase agenda-defining tech, but also as a catalyst for collaboration, investment, and scaling, connecting African innovators and talent with global markets and empowering the next generation to build, revolutionise, and lead the AI economy.”

This year GITEX AFRICA Morocco is primed to forge new partnerships and explore new industries, thereby elevating its influence and impact on Africa’s digital landscape even further. The 2025 edition presents an expanded agenda and representation from new countries from the African, European and Asian continents including, Belgium, Gabon, Niger, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Zambia. In addition to the show’s traditional focus on AI, cybersecurity, and telecoms the event will also cover energy transition, mobility, edutech, sports technologies, and agritech.

GITEX AFRICA Morocco returns for its third year with support from institutional partners: ANRT, Royal Air Maroc, ONCF, OCP, ONDA, AMDIE, ONMT and CGEM.

